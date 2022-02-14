PSA: PSG post-game podcast will be live on Zoom, at 7pm EST

Ahh, the brisk air of the Champions League knockout phase has arrived. These moments are always special for Madridistas around the world. The tension mounts, the fingernails get chewed up, and celebrations — we hope — will be plenty,

What better way to spend a Tuesday night after a Champions League round-of-16 game in Paris vs PSG then to be surrounded by like-minded Real Madrid fans from all over the world.

We know that many have you wanted to attend our in-person podcasts, and for whatever reason, haven’t been able to yet. We’ve set up these Zoom podcasts to lift the barrier. Once you get inside our Patreon page, you’ll get access to the Zoom link, and therein you’ll find a virtual room full of Real Madrid fans, a chat box where you can interact with everyone, and you can also join the Managing Madrid podcast hosts face-to-face for live Q&A sessions at the end.

The direct link to the Zoom podcast can be found here.

We’ll see you on the inside. If you sign up for an annual membership, you get one month free: