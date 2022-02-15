 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread : 15 February 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

What time is it?

It’s game night. Finally Los Blancos have come back to...Lol. The mood in the team is good. As usual unlike most fans, Real Madrid don’t play with fear especially when they’re on the road. The boys are ready for this one. There’s gonna be fireworks!

Surprise surprise.. The king is back

Karim Benzema will be looking to further entrench himself in the CL history books when Real Madrid face PSG in Paris, Tuesday night.

This is Karim’s team and with all it’s known flaws and quirks, there’s some magic particularly from the star man himself that may yet see Real Madrid go deep in the champions league this season. Who knows.. Karim might win the whole thing just for clout.

Ancelotti not fussing over tactics

Ancelotti has the entire squad available for selection. The Italian however, is as cool as a cucumber and seems unlikely to deviate from his tried and tested formula this season.

The 433 has been the best system so far in La Liga and the CL. There might be a question however as to who the best RW is for this particular competition.

The snaps below are from whoscored so perhaps the accuracy is up for debate although it looks consistent with what we’ve seen all season.

Rodrygo and Asensio seem to thrive in the different competitions for whatever reason.

Real Madrid doing some business in the youth system

