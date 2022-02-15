Open Thread : 15 February 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

What time is it?

It’s game night. Finally Los Blancos have come back to...Lol. The mood in the team is good. As usual unlike most fans, Real Madrid don’t play with fear especially when they’re on the road. The boys are ready for this one. There’s gonna be fireworks!

Surprise surprise.. The king is back

Karim Benzema will be looking to further entrench himself in the CL history books when Real Madrid face PSG in Paris, Tuesday night.

This is Karim’s team and with all it’s known flaws and quirks, there’s some magic particularly from the star man himself that may yet see Real Madrid go deep in the champions league this season. Who knows.. Karim might win the whole thing just for clout.

| Benzema: “There are no favorites in football today, no favorites at all. Many teams can reach the final & whoever wants it more can win. The level is very similar.” #UCL — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 14, 2022

Ancelotti not fussing over tactics

| Ancelotti: “Di Maria? The system will not change whether he’s there or not. We will play 4-3-3. The situation we have with players like Vinicius, Rodrygo & Asensio is good for us.” #UCL #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 14, 2022

Ancelotti has the entire squad available for selection. The Italian however, is as cool as a cucumber and seems unlikely to deviate from his tried and tested formula this season.

The 433 has been the best system so far in La Liga and the CL. There might be a question however as to who the best RW is for this particular competition.

The snaps below are from whoscored so perhaps the accuracy is up for debate although it looks consistent with what we’ve seen all season.

Rodrygo and Asensio seem to thrive in the different competitions for whatever reason.

Real Madrid doing some business in the youth system

| Real Madrid are close to signing Borja Cortina, a 15-year-old left-footed centre-back from Levante. He is also a member of Spain U16 squad. He doesn’t yet have a professional contract because he is not yet 16 years old. @xavi_jorquera pic.twitter.com/6zbdUrbA1z — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) February 14, 2022

