PSG vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the 2022 UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16. This is a monumental tie between two teams who were considered candidates to lift the European trophy as soon as the 2021-2022 season started.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Wijnaldum, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe, Messi.

Karim Benzema is expected to return to the starting XI having recovered from the hamstrin injury he picked up before the break. The French attacker will not be at 100%, but his presence is still too valuable for Ancelotti so the Italian coach will take a chance on him. Mendy will also be back.

Asensio will likely start on the right wing although Ancelotti suggested that “a midfielder” could also be deployed on that flank in order to improve the team’s balance. If that’s the case, Valverde will take Asensio’s spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/15/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France..

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

