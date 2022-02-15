PSG vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain meet in what’s undoubtedly the best tie of the 2022 UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16. Both teams were rightfully considered among the candidates to win the Champions League this season and while neither one has been particularly impressive or consistent so far, it’s clear that the quality of their rosters speaks for itself.

Both teams are more comfortable counterattacking than controlling the tempo of the game constantly, so who will be willing to dominate the battle for possession tonight? It should also be noted that the Away Goals rule is no longer in effect.

Benzema will almost certainly be back in the starting lineup but he should not be expected to complete the game, so Real Madrid could struggle during the second half. That’s why Los Blancos must do everything they can to keep the tie open for the return leg, which will be played at the Bernabeu in March.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/15/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France..

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.