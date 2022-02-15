PSG announce squad for Champions League match against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain squad list:

Navas, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Verratti, Mbappe, Paredes, Icardi, Neymar, Di Maria, Danilo, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Kurzawa, Herrera, Diallo, Draxler, Kehrer, Mendes, Gueye, Messi, Simons, Donnarumma, Letellier.

The biggest question about PSG’s squad list is whether or not Neymar will be fit enough to feature in the starting lineup. If he is, Di Maria will likely come off the bench, which is a very strong reserve for Mauricio Pochettino.

Verratti and Paredes will start in the midfield, but who will be alongside them is still unknown. Gueye, Wijnaldum or even Di Maria could play in that position in the midfield, and so could Danilo.

This one will be a very interesting games and Real Madrid will need to play with composure, as PSG probably have the deepest squad.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/15/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France..

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

