CONFIRMED lineups: PSG vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League

All set for a thrilling game!

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

PSG starting XI (TBC): Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Danilo, Verratti, Di Maria, Mbappe, Messi.

As expected, Karim Benzema has been able to feature in the starting lineup. The French attacker will likely need some time to settle in the game and gain some confidence on his recently recovered hamstring, but it’s clear that his presence should help the team.

Keep in mind that the away goals rule is not in effect anymore.

Enjoy the game!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/15/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France..

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

