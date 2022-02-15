Churros y Tácticas Podcast: PSG - Real Madrid predictions that may not age well

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona vs Espanyol

Impressive things about Gavi

Real Madrid vs PSG predictions that may not age well

Why is Diego nervous about the game?

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

