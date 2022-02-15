 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: PSG - Real Madrid predictions that may not age well

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn also discuss some La Liga action, and Gavi’s development under Xavi

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona vs Espanyol
  • Impressive things about Gavi
  • Real Madrid vs PSG predictions that may not age well
  • Why is Diego nervous about the game?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

