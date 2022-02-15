Immediate reaction: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid

Paris Saint Germain 1-0 Real Madrid (Mbappe) Here is my immediate reaction. On the way: The player ratings, post match quotes and the ManagingMadrid podcast!

Ancelotti’s side was as expected in spite of fitness questions surrounding Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema through the weekend. One was certainly busier than the other as the home side dominated proceedings from the off, Madrid limited to just a single shot at goal in the first half. That particular chance came from Casemiro, whose header from a corner went narrowly wide. The Brazilian also managed the only other notable Real Madrid moment in the first half, getting himself suspended for the second leg due to a bookable foul on Veratti.

2 - Real Madrid completed just two touches in the opposition box in the first half against Paris SG, their lowest tally in the first 45 minutes of a Champions League match since the 2014 final against Atlético Madrid (2). Difficult. pic.twitter.com/OyxA4Vb9R4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 15, 2022

For their domination, PSG hadn’t managed to conjure up many clear cut openings. Their single shot on target was probably the only complaint Maurico Pochettino would of had for his men at halftime. One would of expected a jolt from Real Madrid in the second, but it was largely much of the same as PSG continued the procession.

The hosts had two chances to score in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Mbappe drawing a good save from Courtois in the 50th minute and then winning a penalty in the 62nd. Fortunately, the Belgian was once again up to the task of keeping the scores level.

Thibaut Courtois denied Leo Messi his first goal vs. Madrid since 2018 ❌



(via @TUDNUSA)pic.twitter.com/Bt7x1FHgAx — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 15, 2022

Neymar came on for Di Maria shortly after the and the PSG show continued with any predicted reaction from Real Madrid not coming. In spite of the performance, Los Blancos seemed to be heading towards their intended scoreless draw until a little bit of Mbappe magic decided the evening.

