Open Thread : 16 February 2022

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Celebrate good times.. Come on!

When you’re winning.. Who thinks about losing?

Real Madrid seemed to have done enough to earn draw at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe had other ideas and danced his way to goal before slotting past Courtois with the last kick of the game.

How it finished..

The Eye of the Tiger?

The spirit remontada is alive and well at the Bernabeu. We have not seen it in the Champions League knockout stages since the depature of a certain GOAT. The spirit of the club remains nonetheless. The players and the manager have to approach the tie with humility, bravery and commitment.

Captain Marvel?

The highly touted youngster has been whispered about as a future first team CB. That’s difficult with any level of talent these days.

The Daily Poll

Poll

Midfield + LeftBack for the 2nd leg?

view results
  • 10%
    Fede-Kroos-Modric + Miguel
    (13 votes)
  • 5%
    Fede-Cama-Kroos + Marcelo
    (7 votes)
  • 57%
    Modric-Kroos-Fede + Nacho
    (68 votes)
  • 4%
    Fede-Cama-Modric + Marcelo
    (5 votes)
  • 7%
    Fede-Kroos-Modric + Marcelo
    (9 votes)
  • 14%
    Other
    (17 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

