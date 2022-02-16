Open Thread : 16 February 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid seemed to have done enough to earn draw at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe had other ideas and danced his way to goal before slotting past Courtois with the last kick of the game.

| Casemiro: "Champions League is our competition and the Bernabéu is our home. Now we ask for the support of our fans." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 15, 2022

| Ancelotti: "The midfielders suffered? We suffered in every aspect. Not only the midfielders. They missed passes so we have to be more accurate. But we can't change their qualities. We have to improve." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 15, 2022

The spirit remontada is alive and well at the Bernabeu. We have not seen it in the Champions League knockout stages since the depature of a certain GOAT. The spirit of the club remains nonetheless. The players and the manager have to approach the tie with humility, bravery and commitment.

✅| Marvelous Antolín 'Marvel' has been called up to Spain U19 for a friendly against Norway.





The highly touted youngster has been whispered about as a future first team CB. That’s difficult with any level of talent these days.

