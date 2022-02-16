Mbappe: “I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain”

It was a rough night for Real Madrid filled with tension. It was admitted by Nasser al Khelaifi after the lunch with Florentino Perez today that there is no relationship between the two clubs. Then, in what was an uncomfortable game for Real Madrid in Paris where they got dominated in every aspect on the pitch, they suffered a goal right before the final whistle in the most scripted way possible: A golazo from Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, the man of the match, spoke to Movistar on the sidelines after the game.

“I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world” Mbappe told Movistar. “This game to influence my future? No - I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season.”

Mbappe, who said those quotes in Spanish, had seven shots and four completed dribbles in PSG’s win.