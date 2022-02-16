Managing Madrid Podcast: Therapy after Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss to PSG in the 1st leg of the UCL RO16

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

An attempt to explain this mess — an emotional beginning to the podcast.

Dani Carvajal’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s plan

Marco Veratti’s perfromance

Nuno Mendes’s performance

Our physical and tactical difficulties

Why couldn’t we get the ball up the field?

Would we have played differently had the away goals rule been in place?

Mauricios Pochettino’s masterclass

Real Madrid’s fear

How we defended Lionel Messi

How did the Eder Militao - David Alaba do?

The Casemiro - Toni Kroos - Luka Modric midfield

A rant on Marco Asensio

How to play 2nd leg without Casemiro and Ferland Mendy

Thibaut Courtois’s passing

How worried are we about the future of the midfield?

How to revolutionize this team?

Why is Vinicius Jr struggling?

How was Sergio Ramos feeling during Mbappe’s goal?

What’s our long term right back solution?

And so much more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoyed the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)