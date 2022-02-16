Casemiro and Mendy will miss the return leg against PSG with a suspension

Real Madrid will be without key starters Casemiro and Ferland Mendy when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 on March 9th. Both players will be suspended after seeing a yellow card on the first leg at the Parc des Princes last night.

Casemiro and Mendy have been crucial starters all season long and will be sorely missed against a powerful attacking team like PSG. Without them, Fede Valverde will likely start in the midfield and David Alaba should be the one replacing Mendy on the left side of the team’s defensive line. That would move Nacho to the center of the defense, being deployed alongside Eder Militao.

It’s quite clear that Real Madrid would have a tough task when PSG visit the Bernabeu even if Casemiro and Mendy were available, considering how poorly the team performed last night. Still, Ancelotti’s men won’t give up and Madrid will try to turn things around with the help of their home fans.