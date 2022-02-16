Lizarazu: “Real Madrid signing Mbappe would be a serious management error by PSG”

Former Bordeaux and Bayern Munich left back Bixente Lizarazu says if PSG allows Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, it will be a serious error in an interview with France Info via MARCA.

“If he goes to Real Madrid,” he added, “it will be a serious management error for PSG for not having been able to convince him...to lose a player of this profile, of this talent, with his youth, would be a very serious mistake.”

“He is a professional, he will give everything for his team. He is an exceptional player, galactic, capable of changing the course of a match on his own. He is the star of PSG this year.”

“There is no debate, he is the absolute star, the one who is above all others.”

Mbappe is the player to watch this summer as he has yet to re-up his existing contract with PSG. Should he choose to move on he will be free to sign with the team of his choice, which has long been rumored to be Real Madrid.

Real Madrid witnessed first-hand in the first leg of the Champions League just how good Mbappe is as he had a dominant showing in PSG’s 1-0 victory. It’s exactly the reason why Real want to sign him and why Lizarazu considers it a grave error for PSG if they let him walk.