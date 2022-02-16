Although club football has taken a break, there’s still plenty of international action underway in women’s football. The ongoing international window features a lot of Madrid players competing in various friendly tournaments as Spain takes part in the Arnold Clark Cup, Denmark and Sweden participate in the Algarve Cup, and Mexico continue their CONCACAF Qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Denmark kicked things in the Algarve Cup vs. Italy. Caroline Møller Hansen and Sofie Svava both started the game. Denmark lost thanks to a goal from Italy’s talisman Barbara Bonansea early in the 2nd half.

El estado de forma de Bonansea es buenísimo. Así anotó ante Dinamarca. Sin Harder en el inicio Dinamarca está muy alejada de su mejor estado. Italia continúa su línea ascendente.#AlgarveCup



pic.twitter.com/GhnDgH0qM1 — FUTbol FEMenino (@futfem) February 16, 2022

Denmark, without Pernille Harder, lined up in a 3-4-3, with Svava playing the role of a left wing-back while Møller was positioned on the left wing. Møller often acted as an outlet up front when the designated striker, Signe Bruun, dropped off.

Møller faltered with her execution throughout the game. She made actions with good ideas, as she would drop off to try to link play or run channels, expecting service, but none of it came off, as Denmark largely struggled against a disciplined Italy side. Her lay-offs did open up spaces but Denmark couldn’t make anything of it. The Danes couldn’t manage a shot until after the 70th minute and only had 4 attempts the entire game despite having 58% of the ball. Møller was replaced by Rikke Madsen in the 78th minute.

Svava featured for the complete 90 minutes, although she didn’t have a great outing either. Often the primary source of chance creation for Denmark, Svava didn’t get many opportunities to exploit her crossing ability. She mostly defended well but Italy’s goal came from her flank when she didn’t track the runner (Bergamaschi) on the right.

Denmark will face Sweden next on 18th February.