Open Thread : 17 February 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

As the sun continues to set on the historic structure of the Bernabeu, new facilities and technological advancement with no expense spared have gone into the reinvention of the iconic amphitheatre. The same cannot be said of the squad. The sun has long set on an ageing squad, not merely in years but in approach and structure - the well-known limitations of which serve to prepare any resourceful and ambitious opponent for genuine reward.

Cometh the hour..?

Will we finally see a changing of the guard in the R16 2nd leg tie against PSG? I think the boys are ready. Winning isn’t guaranteed but their talent is obvious, now they need to find their ceiling.

Heat+Pot+Water+Frog+Time =..

Isco, Marcelo and Bale are just as useless as Fede, Camavinga, Miguel, Jovic. The aforementioned three have been very successful with the club and are in the middle of a curtain call and.. called upon with disdain, the attitude that, “you’re not as useful as Modric, Kroos and Casemiro but at least you’re not young”. - KFZ(tongue-in-cheek)

I am certainly stirring the pot here not least of all because we didn’t deserve anything v PSG but because we knew that when the season started. It’s too easy a prediction to make for the 4th year running.

Marco Verratti vs. Real Madrid:



▪️ Six key passes

▪️ 92% pass accuracy

▪️ 3/3 tackles

▪️ 3/3 dribbles



All against Kroos, Modric and Casemiro ♨️ pic.twitter.com/oVfU8DaUuy — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 16, 2022

What’s going on at Real Madrid?

There is no miracle that allows players to thrive when they do not play. The expectation of growth without failure makes us forget that in 2011/12 we came very close to a CL and Liga double until Ramos and Ronnie missed those penalties. It is simply important for players to fail so they can learn.

This is the point..

Real Madrid display at PSG may have made up Florentino Perez's mind on Carlo Ancelottihttps://t.co/H649w3uNwP pic.twitter.com/ZpVy0CO2jy — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 16, 2022

I am not for “Ancelotti Out”. It doesn’t make sense to me but criticism is the norm. Carlo is calm. That’s a good thing. He probably knows exactly how he’s gonna win the 2nd leg against PSG.

The Daily Poll