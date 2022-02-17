 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Visual Data from a disappointing night in Paris

A brief overview of how PSG got the better of Real Madrid in every aspect of the game.

Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by Loic Baratoux/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Real Madrid’s last-minute defeat in Paris this mid-week continues to leave a bitter taste in the mouth because of how embarrassing Real Madrid's approach and their expression of that approach was.

Passing Network

Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema are Real Madrid’s two best players in attack. Carlo Ancelotti set his team up in a way that the service towards Vinicius and Benzema was at the minimal level. In a game where Madrid suffered to hold onto possession in the first place, the possession saw a lot of meaningless recycling without any clear intent.

Kroos and Modric

In this combined pass map of Kroos and Modric, we observe the horizontal nature of their possession recycling inside their own area. This was such a frustrating trend in the game, where Real Madrid just could not break free from PSG’s press.

Half Spaces and Zone 14

In a game where Real Madrid had just three shots, their half-space penetration was destined to be shambolic. But not a single successful pass into zone 14 for the entirety of the game is unthinkably disappointing.

Real Madrid’s passing into the zone 14 and half spaces.

Pressing

Real Madrid did not have any pressing in the opponent’s half. Almost all of their defensive actions were inside their own half.

Direction of Real Madrid’s play is from bottom to up in this illustration.

This was a game to forget, but unfortunately, forgetting a performance like this won’t be easy to do.

