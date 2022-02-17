Real Madrid will keep Ancelotti for 2022-2023 season -report

Real Madrid have decided to keep Carlo Ancelotti as their coach for the 2022-2023 season no matter what happens in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report from Radio MARCA.

The club wanted to show their trust on Ancelotti following the discouraging 1-0 defeat in the first leg and Radio MARCA reported that the Italian coach is not on the hot seat after some reports from the British press suggested that Pochettino would sign for Real Madrid if PSG were to replace him with former club legend Zinedine Zidane.

As frustrating as some of Ancelotti’s decisions have been —especially after the Christmas break— it makes sense to keep him if he manages to win La Liga. Keep in mind that it would be very tough for Florentino Perez to fire the Italian coach if he conquers such an important trophy.

Still, it’s safe to assume that Real Madrid will sack Ancelotti if the club can’t win the 2021-2022 Liga title. Madrid are now leading the table and it would be a massive disappointment to see the team losing their current lead.