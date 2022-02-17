We are coming to Washington DC

The same crew that recorded the live Managing Madrid Podcast live in New York — Om Arvind, Kiyan Sobhani, Gabe Lezra — will be in Washington DC in less than one month! On March 12th, at Royal Sonesta Washington DC, the boys will be recording a podcast in front of a live audience.

This will be a change of pace from the busy bar scene we usually record in. Holding the podcast at Royal Sonesta in a conference room will allow a more intimate, quiet, and interactive atmosphere we’re excited about. But we do ask you to book your spot ahead of time, otherwise you won’t be able to attend. We need to know numbers to plan some logistics in the room.

This will be our only stop in DC. We are not coming back.

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to WASHINGTON DC!

About this event

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Wasington DC. So everyone in Virginia and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast the weekend of March 12, 2022 at 7pm. The event will be held at Royal Sonesta Washington DC, in a conference room.

Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in Washington DC for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet Kiyan Sobhani, Gabe Lezra, and Om Arvind!

Date and time

Sat, 12 Mar 2022, 7:00 PM –

Sun, 13 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM EST

Add to calendar

Location

Royal Sonesta Washington DC

2121 P Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20037

United States

View Map