Fiorentina would prefer to keep Odriozola past loan deal—report

Serie A club Fiorentina are interested in signing Alvaro Odriozola past his current loan deal, according to AS.

The 26-year-old right back has been on loan with the club this season. It’s the claim of Fiorentina journalist Giacomo Iacobellis that the club wants to sign him permanently based on his current performances.

“He’s one of the fastest players in all of Serie A. He is perfect for the European game and a bit Spanish that Italiano proposes, because he is on a side that covers the whole band and attacks a lot. He is growing defensively in Serie A, although he still has a long way to go to reach the same level he has when attacking. We are very surprised by his continuity throughout the match. Fiorentina would buy him right now, but he may want to return to Real Madrid.”

He’s netted a goal and an assist in 19 appearances with Fiorentina so far this season. He has also become the starting right back, something he was not able to do at Real Madrid while Dani Carvajal is healthy.

Odriozola has expressed his satisfaction with the treatment from both the club and the club’s fanbase in interviews with club media.

“Fiorentina means passion, it means the color purple. Fiorentina is a way of life. Above all, it means representing one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With [Fiorentina] President [Rocco] Commisso there is a family relationship, with his way of treating the players there is a great human and family spirit. The fans drive me crazy. I love their passion.”

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano has also given his glowing opinion of the right back noting the growth he has seen in Odriozola since joining the club last summer.

“Alvaro has changed a lot since he arrived. He has become familiar with the environment and his teammates. He has an incredible engine and does not feel fatigue, he is growing fast and we are happy.”