 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

VIDEO: Long discussion (with plenty of rants) from Real Madrid’s 1 - 0 loss to PSG

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Matt_Wiltse
/ new
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-REAL MADRID Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, after Real Madrid’s horrible performance in Paris vs PSG where Carlo Ancelotti’s men lost 1 - 0, our own Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse recorded a live Managing Madrid Podcast on Zoom in front of our Patrons. The call lasted two hours, and included a Q&A session at the end. The full episode can be listened to here.

We’ve uploaded a long, 40 minute video clip (essentially the first 40 minutes of the podcast) for you to enjoy. Patrons who missed the call can see some of the video, and those who aren’t Patrons yet (what are you waiting for!) can get a glimpse of what a post-game discussion looks like. We don’t normally upload such lengthy clips from Patreon for free, but made this one an exception because the fanbase is hurting from Tuesday.

Here is the video clip below. We’ll also be doing a live Zoom call after the 2nd leg, which you’ll need to be a Patron (Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid) to have access to.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...