Real Madrid Femenino Will Play Rescheduled Match vs. UD Granadilla Tenerife On March 19

Real Madrid’s match vs. UD Granadilla Tenerife was postponed on January 11, 2022, which corresponds with the 17th matchday, due to Covid. Today, the competition judge rescheduled it for March 19th, 2022 at 3:45 pm local time.

Según esto los equipos no se han puesto de acuerdo en una fecha durante el plazo asignado así que la fija el juez de competición https://t.co/GC8o5B9Cys pic.twitter.com/oE6ltCuBLY — isa de luto (@orozismo) February 17, 2022

Apparently, neither club was able to come to an agreement on when to play in a timely manner, so the competition judge had to step in and set a date.

Granadilla currently sit third (the final Champions League spot) in the table, with 43 points in 21 matches. Real Madrid are sixth, with 35 points in 19 games, making this a must-win fixture.

This duel comes smack in the middle of a brutal stretch for Las Blancas in the month of March: Athletic Bilbao (Mar 6th), Atlético Madrid (Mar 9th), Barcelona (Mar 13th), Granadilla (19), Barcelona (Mar 22nd; UWCL), Levante (Mar 27th), Barcelona (Mar 30th; UWCL).

These set of games may very well decide who qualifies for Europe next season or not. It’s safe to say that the business end of the season has arrived.