Open Thread : 18 February 2022

“My career with Real Madrid was a failure. I was injured a lot of the time. You wish your body wouldn’t always let you down, but that’s part of life.”- Jonathan Woodgate

The boys are at home Saturday night against relegation threatened Alaves. It seems it hasn’t sunk in that the 1-0 scoreline was deceiving given the impotent showing on Tuesday night.

Ancelotti and his boys have an opportunity against Alaves to learn or to dig in. Let’s hope they learn. We’ll be hoping to see some changes..after all, “There’s life in the old dog yet”

Real Madrid ran out 4-1 winners over Alaves in the opening game of the season. I twould be nice if they could recapture some of that early season, “freshness”.

2002/2003

#RealMadrid 5-2 #Alavés



Del césped a los banquillos.



En esa ocasión Zidane le ganó la partida a Abelardo...



¡Y marcó un g⚽lazo!#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/5ng0q5yITL — LaLiga (@LaLiga) February 23, 2018

| LEGO has launched a "Real Madrid Estadio Santiago Bernabéu" set, with the club's 120 year anniversary and the stadium's 75 year anniversary. It will be available to purchase on the 1st of March and contains 5,800 pieces. @AranchaMOBILE pic.twitter.com/bbxutKqNOe — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 17, 2022

Lucas Silva? The Carlo curse?

| Flamengo are interested in Reinier. However, he is not convinced by this idea and prefers to play in Spain or Germany. Real Madrid know his progression has stopped due to a poor loan selection and will decide a more suitable loan move in the summer. @UOLEsporte — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 17, 2022

