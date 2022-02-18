Mexico cruised to a 9-0 victory over Suriname in matchday two of Group A of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

The competition consists of thirty teams that are divided into six groups of five. The first-placed nation in each group will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

In the final phase, the eight that have qualified will be divided into two groups of four. The first- and second-placed sides will progress to the 2023 World Cup, while the third-placed teams will advance if they win their playoff series against a team from another confederation.

Lineups

Mexico

Emily Alvarado; Kenti Robles, Rebeca Bernal, Greta Espinoza, Bianca Sierra, Alexia Delgado, Diana García, Jacqueline Ovalle, Myra Delgadillo, Stephany Mayor, Katty Martínez

Suriname

Tjin A Koeng; Krimbo, Van Ommeren, Brandon, Ondaan, Chin See Chong, Vaissaire, Banarsie, Stekkinger, Ansoe, Lantveld

Recap

Mexico thoroughly dominated their outmatched opponents, camping in the opposition third and box. La Tri scored very early in proceedings through Stephany Mayor, who was assisted by Katty ‘Killer’ Martinez. The latter went on to bag a brace herself, followed by a fourth from Diana García, before the half ended.

The assault on Suriname’s goal continued at an unrelenting pace in the second period, regardless of who came off and on for Mexico. Nevertheless, the protagonists did show some signs of wastefulness after going up 5-0, passing up multiple wide-open looks before nabbing their sixth and seventh.

Mexico picked up two more goals, courtesy of Maricarmen Reyes and Alicia Cervantes, to close out proceedings.

Kenti played well, covering the right flank with her usual energy, and offered the necessary width for Mexico’s clever attackers to work their magic inside. The Madrid right back fashioned some combinations and fired in some crosses as well, but was mostly content to let others shine.

Mexico play next on February 20th, taking on Antigua and Barbuda at 4:00 pm EST.