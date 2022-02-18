PSG set to offer Mbappe new extension to make him world’s highest-paid player -report

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is not over and Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer him a new contract extension, according to RMC. This new deal would make Mbappe the highest-paid player in the world of football, per that same report.

Mbappe turned down a similar offer last summer and he is now free to negotiate with other clubs. Apparently, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo are no longer in charge of negotiating Mbappe’s extension, with several representatives from Qatar now being the ones talking to the player and his family in an effort to keep him in the French capital past next summer.

Reports from the Spanish press suggest that Real Madrid believe the situation has not changed at all after PSG’s convincing victory against Los Blancos last Tuesday, which means that Madrid are confident about their chances of signing Mbappe as soon as the 2021-2022 season ends, no matter what happens in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 between the two teams.