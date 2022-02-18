Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Alaves

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Alaves in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, Ancelotti has a healthy squad to face Alaves, although he will have to manage his squad properly in order to avoid fatigue for the next few matches. Players like Benzema, Mendy, Kroos or Casemiro could need some rest and this game provides the right opportunity for the Italian coach to do so.

Real Madrid have only won two out of six matches played in 2022 and need to regain some momentum as Sevilla are putting pressure on them. As other home matches like the ones against Cadiz or Elche proved, Los Blancos can’t take Alaves lightly.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.