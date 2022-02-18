CLIP: Discussion on solutions against PSG in the 2nd leg

Today’s YouTube clip is taken from Thursday’s Managing Madrid Mailbag Podcast for Patrons (full episode is here), and in it, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete answer three questions that were sent in:

Are we being too harsh on Carlo Ancelotti? What can Real Madrid do (lineups, tactics, etc) to give themselves the best chance of advancing past PSG and on to the quarterfinals? Should Toni Kroos be the team’s single pivot anchor?

The full episode touches on much more, but we’ve extracted these three talking points and put them on YouTube:

Let us know your thoughts on the discussion. It was difficult to see a way out of this tie given how badly Real Madrid were dominated in the first leg and also the suspensions that were given to Ferland Mendy and Casemiro. But Kiyan and Lucas argue that there is a way out and Real Madrid still have the squad to do it if they play their cards properly.