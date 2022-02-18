Real Madrid seal agreement with Haaland’s agents — report

Real Madrid representatives had a meeting in Monaco today with Erling Haaland’s father as well as Rafael Pimienta, who is the right-hand man and Brazilian lawyer of Mino Raiola (Haaland’s agent). Raiola, it should be noted, did not meet with Real’s representatives directly due to personal health concerns.

That is according to a report from SPORT, which also states that Real Madrid have ‘sealed a preferential agreement to sign Erling Haaland’ — putting them firmly in the driver’s seat to land the Norwegian superstar.

If true, this is an important first step in inking Haaland to a deal that could potentially see him lead the attacking line-up at the Bernabeu alongside other superstars, including Kylian Mbappe, for years to come. Two steps would still remain: Negotiating a fee with Borussia Dortmund to release Haaland, and also a deal with the striker himself that would make him happy to sign with Real.