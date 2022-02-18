Flamengo want Reinier Jesus loan move, but the player prefers to stay in Europe

By July of 2022, Reinier Jesus will ahve spent the last 24 months of his professional career playign club football for Borussia Dortmund. The problem? He has barely touched the field during that time. A total of 32 appearances or 623 minutes (equivalent to roughly ~7 full games) means Reinier has seen two developmental years curtailed by coaches who did not see a relevant role for him in the team. One of the first items for Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Angel Sanchez to take care of this summer, will be the future of Reinier Jesus.

It’s unclear whether the club will opt to loan the youngster to another club, sell with a buy back clause, or sell out right. Most reports in Spain have indicated that Reinier Jesus will be loaned to another club with careful selection on his next destination to insure playing time. In a new report from Brazilian outlet, UOL Esporte, Flamengo have contacted Real Madrid for the loan of Reinier Jesus, but the player doesn’t want to return to Brazil. Instead, Reinier Jesus would prefer to move to a team in Spain or continue in Germany with a different Bundesliga club.

Whatever happens this summer with Reinier Jesus, the ultimate goal is to find a club that fits his playing profile, has a coach and club that are actively engaged in his progression and providing meaningful minutes, and at the end of day - Reinier needs to be at a club that can ultimately allow him to show why Real Madrid purchased the midfielder as an 18-year-old.