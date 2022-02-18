Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A fair assessment of Messi’s performance vs Real Madrid

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Why PSG 1 - 0 Real Madrid was actually a good result for Real Madrid

- Kylian Mbappe letting Lionel Messi take the penalty

- A fair assessment of Messi’s performance vs Real Madrid

- The greatness Pulp Fiction

- Present Day Fernando Torres on Kiyan’s flight

- Barcelona vs Napoli takeaways

- Ferran Torres

- And more.

