Open Thread : 19 February 2022

It’s Matchday..

Real Madrid have won 2, drawn 2 in their last 4 La Liga outings. There’s no doubt the team is struggling. This is further magnified by the fact that the Blancos were dumped out of the Copa and most recently owned by Les Parisiens in front of the whole world. That’s 1 win in the last 5 matches. I mean, talk about context.. What pressure?

There’s no time like the present or no better game than the next one if you’re in a rut. Los Blancos should look to get their scoring form back in this one against a lowly Alaves under the lights of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius and Karim need to find the back of the net if Los Blancos are to find their footing again.

Sure, we’ll cut Carlo some slack for not having a plan B in February with a fully fit squad.

If plan A doesn’t work, try plan A+

| Ancelotti: "We played very bad against PSG. We had a bad night. We had always worked with Modrić, Kroos, Casemiro, Alaba... But I'm not worried because I know the qualities of my players. They will be back to their best." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 18, 2022

Toni, Casemiro and Luka will be very happy to be backed to the hilt by their manager. Hopefully they will repay his faith when that whistle sounds.

Why do you make us look bad?

More importantly it seems the reports about Florentino Perez coming down from the mountain to talk to Carletto were true.

| Ancelotti: "I spoke with the president and all the people who were there with us after PSG game and they were as hurt as we are. We are honest, we have played very badly." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 18, 2022

The Erl of Valdebebas?

| Real Madrid reached a "preferential agreement" with Haaland. This means that the club can enter the decisive stages of negotiations and all other clubs would be BLOCKED for now. @BILD_Sport #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 18, 2022

Fabrica news

There’s always a youngster to be excited about

Rafel Obrador (2004 - LB)



- complete full-back

- superb pace & acceleration

- good technique & crossing skills

- energetic & dynamic player

- great timing & game reading when going forward

- good defensively & difficult to dribble past in 1V1 situations



pic.twitter.com/SrEEzt4Pnb — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) February 18, 2022

Victory will be ours

A certain Ronaldo Nazario made his debut against Alaves almost 20 years ago. I don’t know if there’s ever been a more talented footballer. In full flight he was transcendent

