 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread : 19 February 2022

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

There exists a phrase most apt for describing the whirlwind of vicissitudes surrounding Los Blancos.. “It never rains but pours”

- KFZ

It’s Matchday..

Real Madrid C.F
@MadridXtra

Real Madrid have won 2, drawn 2 in their last 4 La Liga outings. There’s no doubt the team is struggling. This is further magnified by the fact that the Blancos were dumped out of the Copa and most recently owned by Les Parisiens in front of the whole world. That’s 1 win in the last 5 matches. I mean, talk about context.. What pressure?

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid C.F

There’s no time like the present or no better game than the next one if you’re in a rut. Los Blancos should look to get their scoring form back in this one against a lowly Alaves under the lights of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid C.F

Vinicius and Karim need to find the back of the net if Los Blancos are to find their footing again.

Sure, we’ll cut Carlo some slack for not having a plan B in February with a fully fit squad.

If plan A doesn’t work, try plan A+

Toni, Casemiro and Luka will be very happy to be backed to the hilt by their manager. Hopefully they will repay his faith when that whistle sounds.

Why do you make us look bad?

More importantly it seems the reports about Florentino Perez coming down from the mountain to talk to Carletto were true.

The Erl of Valdebebas?

Fabrica news

There’s always a youngster to be excited about

Victory will be ours

A certain Ronaldo Nazario made his debut against Alaves almost 20 years ago. I don’t know if there’s ever been a more talented footballer. In full flight he was transcendent

The Daily Poll

Poll

How good is the CB-pairing of Militao and Alaba?

view results
  • 78%
    Among the best in the world
    (82 votes)
  • 15%
    Average
    (16 votes)
  • 6%
    We need a new CB
    (7 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...