LaLiga president Tebas on Super League: “Florentino never loses”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas answered whether he believes the Super League project is dead in an interview with ESPN.

“No. Florentino [Perez] never loses, I’ve known him for many years. The Super League is not a tournament, it’s a concept from many years ago that the big clubs in Europe must decide and rule in world football.”

Tebas has remained consistent with his claims that the Super League idea is not dead and will resurface in the future. He clearly still believes Florentino still has some tricks up his sleeve to make sure his ideas materialize.

He was asked about Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona to PSG this past summer and if it has had a financial impact on LaLiga. Tebas drew comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid to Juventus several seasons ago.

“No. Zero. A one-off departure by a star or two, just as it happened with Cristiano [Ronaldo] doesn’t affect [LaLiga]. If you look at it, Serie A did not grow with Cristiano.”

Tebas finished with some insight into LaLiga’s viewpoint on the Supercopa de España moving out of Spain and to Saudi Arabia over the next decade.

“I still haven’t discussed it with our legal team but imagine that we will take it to the Supreme [Court]. “It’s a shame and it’s incoherent that this happens when the Spanish Supercopa is taken out of Spain, which is something that seems good to me. I could criticize that it is played in Saudi Arabia, but I am not going to go into this, it is already like this until 2029 I believe.”