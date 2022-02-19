Real Madrid vs Alaves, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Alaves hoping to bounce back from what has been a disappointing start to 2022. Los Blancos have only won two games out of the six they’ve played since New Year’s Eve and their recent defeat at the Parc des Princes to PSG was fairly discouraging as well.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Alaves predicted XI: Pacheco, Tenaglia, Lejeune, Miazga, Duarte, Loum, Escalante, Pina, Jason, Fuente, Rioja.

Real Madrid have the better team and should be able to beat Alaves in comfortable fashion. However, the visitors have shown some improvements in recent weeks and were able to beat Valencia at home just a week ago.

Players like Mendy, Benzema, Casemiro or Modric could need some rest, but coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely deploy them all in the starting lineup as Real Madrid just can’t afford to drop more points tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

