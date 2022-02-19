Real Madrid vs Alaves 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Alaves trying to recover from their last few disappointing results, mainly the recent 1-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday. Madrid simply need to regain some momentum and confidence as soon as possible, and tonight is a good opportunity for them to do so.

Ancelotti’s men are visibly tired and fatigue has become an issue after the Christmas break. Players like Vinicius and Kroos don’t look fresh anymore and the Italian coach could give them some rest sooner rather than later, as it’s crucial for them to be as fit as possible when PSG visit the Bernabeu in early March.

Alaves are fighting to avoid relegation right now but earned a key win against Valencia a week ago, so it looks like they are improving a bit. Still, Madrid are clearly the favorites to earn the three points and at least catch a bit of a break after the last few games.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.