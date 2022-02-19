CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Alaves, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Alaves in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Alaves starting XI (TBC): Pacheco, Tenaglia, Lejeune, Miazga, Duarte, Loum, Escalante, Pina, Jason, Fuente, Rioja.

If you needed more proof that coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t trust his bench at all, here it is. Real Madrid keep trusting his key veterans and undisputed starters even after the poor performance against last Tuesday. Only Kroos gets some rest. Will Los Blancos find their groove and earn the three points tonight or will fatigue keep being an issue?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

