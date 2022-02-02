Real Madrid Femenino vs. Real Sociedad: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino travel to the Basque Country to take on Real Sociedad today at 12:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas are coming off their first win of the New Year 3-1 against Sevilla.

La Real sit in second behind FC Barcelona Femeni in the Primera Iberdrola table. Real Sociedad have only lost two matches in the league all season. The losses came in back to back matches in October when La Real lost 1-0 to Levante and 8-1 to Barcelona.

This match has major implications on the trajectory of Real Madrid’s season. After a horrible start to the league campaign, Las Blancas sit 17 points behind La Real but have two matches in hand. If Real Madrid are to turn the season around and eventually qualify for the UWCL places, picking up three points will be crucial today.

Squad List

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Teresa, Peter, Ivana, Kaci, Maite Oroz, Esther, Marta Cardona, Moller, Svava

Subs: Gerard, Olga, Asllani, Lorena, Claudia F., Lucia, Rocio, Athenea, Salas

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

Real Sociedad XI: Lete, Etxezarreta, Amaiur, I. Arnaiz, Franssi, N. Eizagirre, Gaby G., Emma, Nuria R., Gemma, Vanegas.

Subs: Adriana, Iraia, Tejada, Maddi, Allegra, Jensen, Izarne, Mirari, Claudia

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch