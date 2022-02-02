Open Thread : 2 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Benzema practically out for the game against Bilbao.

Benzema is still not training with the squad and almost ruled out for the game on Thursday. Having Big Benz long term is far more important to our chances of picking up silverware this season. Meanwhile Carlos Rodríguez of Onda Madrid reported that Carvajal and Asensio trained perfectly and are ready for the Cup game.

| Benzema is practically DISCARDED for the Copa game vs Athletic. He doesn't want to force himself and wants to be ready for PSG. @EduAguirre7 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2022

Rodrygo gets his first goal for Brazil.

It was a wonderful team goal too. Meanwhile Vini Jr. played 60 minutes while Casemiro didn’t feature.

Rodrygo scores his first goal with Brazil



pic.twitter.com/d1lf7iCadq — (@zi_53) February 2, 2022

Fede Valverde played 74 minutes against Venezuela in a 4-1 win for Uruguay. The Brazilians will land in Spain one hour before the team’s training session. Valverde will also return today, but it’s unknown if he’ll train with the team.

What do ya’ll think of the graffiti theme?

For those freaking out, don’t worry these aren’t going to be used in games.