Vinicius, Rodrygo and Casemiro will arrive in time for Real Madrid’s pre-match training session

The three players could actually start against Athletic Bilbao if they complete Wednesday’s training session without problems.

By Lucas Navarrete
Brazil Training Session Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s Brazilian player Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Casemiro will arrive in the Spanish capital in time for Wednesday’s training session. The three of them could feature in the team’s starting lineup against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals —Thursday, 21:30 CET—.

Vinicius played only 61 minutes against Paraguay, while Rodrygo only featured for eight minutes, so fatigue should not be an issue assuming they do some light recovery work during Wednesday’s training. Casemiro didn’t even play against Paraguay and should be fresh to face Athletic.

This is massive news for Real Madrid, as Eder Militao will also be ready to play and start. All four Brazilian players will likely feature in the starting XI when Real Madrid visit San Mames. Plus, Vinicius will also have extra time to recover after that match as he will be suspended for Sunday’s home match against Granada.

All in all, it looks like Real Madrid got the luck they needed during this past break.

