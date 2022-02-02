Details finalized for our London podcast this month

Done, done, and done. Our London podcast is a GO. It will be held at Famous Three Kings, at 12pm local time, on Sunday February 13th — a day after the Villarreal game. We’ll be discussing the game, the upcoming match against PSG, giving away prizes, and having a very interactive show with a room full of Madridistas. On stage for the event will be Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani, Sam Sharpe, Kristofer McCormack, and special guest Ben Hayward (and possibly more to be announced soon!).

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to LONDON!

About this event

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to London. So everyone in the UK and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on February 12, 2022, at 7pm. Kiyan Sobhani, Sam Sharpe, Kristofer McCormack, and Ben Hayward (and possibly others TBD!) will be hosting.

Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in London for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet us!

Date and time

Sun, 13 February 2022

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM GMT

Location

Famous Three Kings

171 North End Road

London

W14 9NL

United Kingdom

