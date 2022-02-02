Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 3-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid Femenino defeated Real Sociedad 3-1 in the Basque country courtesy of two goals from Esther Gonzalez and one from Kosovare Asllani. Las Blancas climb to sixth place with games in hand.

Las Blancas took the lead in the third minute after Esther picked off a back pass, rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into the back of the net. Real Sociedad responded with a lot of possession at the back and were forced wide down the flanks by Real Madrid’s defensive structure.

Real Madrid struggled to play through La Real early in the half but grew into the match around the 25th minute. La Real pushed for a first-half equalizer and Las Blancas did well to limit chances and looked to hit in transition. Real Madrid had a lot of space to exploit but were unable to add to their tally, taking a one-goal lead into the break.

Like in the first half, Esther scored three minutes into the second half. Sofie Svava recorded her first assist at Real Madrid, playing a corner kick the Esther, who scored her second of the night. La Real gifted Las Blancas a third goal in the 59th minute. Asllani picked off a pass in the Real Sociedad box and side-footed the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Real Sociedad pulled one goal back through Sanni Franssi in the 66th minute. Both teams had opportunities throughout the second half but weren’t able to capitalize. Las Blancas won 3-1 and picked up a crucial three points in their conquest for the UWCL qualification places.

3’ Esther made a good pressing action to anticipate a pass back to the keeper. The La Real defender played a poorly weighted back pass into stride for Esther and the Real Madrid striker rounded the keeper and put Las Blancas in front.

12’ Babett Peter was shown a yellow card for a harsh handball at the top of the 18-yard box. Manuela Vanegas curled the ensuing free-kick just over the crossbar.

17’ Iris Arnaiz fired from distance but couldn’t test Misa in goal.

25’ Real Madrid picked up possession through the defensive efforts of Teresa and Kaci. Las Blancas were able to put together a spell of possession and keep the ball in La Real’s attacking third for the first time since the early goal.

35’ Marta Cardona dribbled free of the Real Sociedad pressure and released Caroline Moller Hansen. Moller received the pass in stride and rumbled toward goal. She fired toward the far post but pushed her shot just wide.

37’ Sanni Franssi made a run toward down the right wing and Amaiur Sarriegi rotated into the area Franssi vacated. Frannsi swung a cross to Amaiur, who was challenged by Ivana Andres as the ball came all the way across goal.

48’ Sofie Svava played an in-swinging corner to the head of Esther. The striker rose up and made no mistake, securing a brace and doubling Real Madrid’s lead.

G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLL de @Estheeer9 que aprovecha de maravilla el centro medido de @sofiesvava23



La delantera granadina ha sido la encargada de anotar el gol número 100 del @realmadridfem en Primera Iberdrola #HalaMadrid | #RealMadridRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/U2YZlXYwRk — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) February 2, 2022

54’ Kosovare Asllani replaced Marta Cardona.

59’ Minutes after coming on, Asllani was gifted a goal. La Real turned the ball over off a goal kick in their own box. Asllani brought it down and finished calmly.

Y una vez más, @KosovareAsllani la más lista dentro del área que aprovecha un mal saque de puerta para anotar el 0-3 y terminar de sentenciar el encuentro.#HalaMadrid | #RealSociedadRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/trz69Vl97n — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) February 2, 2022

66’ Real Sociedad pulled a goal back. Gaby Garcia cut back a cross in the penalty area that Amaiur couldn’t get to. But Moller couldn’t clear it and Franssi arrived. She hit it into the back of the net to make it 3-1.

77’ La Real nearly cut the lead to one goal but Misa parried the initial shot and Kenti Robles made a sliding clearance.

79’ Olga Carmona and Athenea del Castillo replaced Maite Oroz and Caroline Moller Hansen.

85’ Olga drove down the left flank and hit a left-footed cross toward the back post. Asllani slid in an effort to get a touch but was unable to poke it into the goal.

88’ Teresa and Kenti Robles were subbed off for Claudia Florentino and Lucia Rodriguez.

Real Madrid Femenino are back in action against Real Betis on Sunday, Febuary 6 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Kick off is slated for 6:00 a.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CEST).