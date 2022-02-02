CLIP: Discussion on Endrick and Real Madrid’s quiet transfer window

Last night, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discussed four major talking points:

Real Madrid’s quiet transfer window and what it means for future signings Thoughts on the hype surrounding Endrick Line-ups vs Athletic Blibao that make the most sense Matt’s article on Luka Modric’s longevity and how footballers will have much more prolonged careers in 20 years

We’ve uploaded a free clip from that podcast on YouTube for those of you who are not Patrons. The clip runs about 20 minutes, and is focused on Real Madrid’s winter transfer window, how someone like Aurelien Tchouameni might fit in the future (and why Franck Kessie wouldn’t), and also a lengthy discussion on all things Endrick.

The clip is below.

Let us know below what you think of Real Madrid’s quiet transfer window.

