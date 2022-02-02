Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey Quarterfinals against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s match against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo and Nacho.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Attackers: Hazard, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

As expected, Karim Benzema will have to miss this match as he hasn’t recovered from the small injury he picked up during the last game against Elche. Luka Jovic will likely replace him in the starting lineup.

On the other hand, Militao, Casemiro, Valverde, Vinicius and Rodrygo all are traveling with the team to Bilbao and will be available to play, although it will be interesting to see if coach Carlo Ancelotti decides to deploy them in the starting lineup.

Carvajal also returns to the team’s list having recovered from Covid-19 and his last muscle injury.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 02/03/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

