Open Thread : 20 February 2022

Marco Asensio stunned the Bernabeu with his magical left foot once again from outside the box and into the top corner. Asensio’s strike broke open what had been a somewhat tense if not stale affair, for the Blancos up to that point. Vini and Karim put some icing on the cake for a sweet 3-0 win. Ancelotti was vindicated and clearly relieved after the game. It was only Alaves but a win is always welcome, goals from the front 3 are always welcome.. Not to mention the 3 points.

Top of the heap

Real Madrid now enjoy a 7-point lead ahead of second-placed Sevilla who face a tricky assignment in Catalunya, Sunday afternoon.

Karim Benzema is still a bit rusty but also still the best

| Karim Benzema has been involved in the most goals by a single player in the top 5 leagues (27- 18G, 9A), alongside Robert Lewandowski. @OptaJose #rmalive pic.twitter.com/xzAWLmytyY — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 19, 2022

Just for laughs

Madrid fans when Ancelotti starts Marcelo at LB and Camavinga DM in the 2nd leg pic.twitter.com/ZLWkpukR2U — P¹³ (@MadridPA10) February 15, 2022

Some love for baby Vinga

There’s been a lot of love shown for Camavinga on social media. Always lovely to see.

Who knows what Juni Calafat is up to these days

| Eintracht Frankfurt’s Enrique Herrero is set to join Real Madrid. The 17-year-old striker is in Madrid to join their U18 team. @JorgeCPicon #rmalive pic.twitter.com/O0ETFwHRzZ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 19, 2022

..like that river I’ve been running ever since

