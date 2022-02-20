 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread : 20 February 2022

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid C.F
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Marco Asensio
Marco Asensio stunned the Bernabeu with his magical left foot once again from outside the box and into the top corner. Asensio’s strike broke open what had been a somewhat tense if not stale affair, for the Blancos up to that point. Vini and Karim put some icing on the cake for a sweet 3-0 win. Ancelotti was vindicated and clearly relieved after the game. It was only Alaves but a win is always welcome, goals from the front 3 are always welcome.. Not to mention the 3 points.

Top of the heap

Real Madrid now enjoy a 7-point lead ahead of second-placed Sevilla who face a tricky assignment in Catalunya, Sunday afternoon.

Karim Benzema is still a bit rusty but also still the best

Some love for baby Vinga

There’s been a lot of love shown for Camavinga on social media. Always lovely to see.

Who knows what Juni Calafat is up to these days

Federico Valverde
