Managing Madrid Podcast: Alaves Post-game (and big picture solutions)

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

How uninspiring the performance was Alaves was

Overarching problems the team has

Realistic solutions to Real Madrid’s problems, especially for the 2nd leg vs PSG

The case for Toni Kroos being the team’s #6

The unfair leash with Eduardo Camavinga

Difference between first and 2nd halves

Alaves’s defensive shape

Karim Benzema’s performance

The big Marco Asensio mistake / what if moment of the game

Om’s interview with Caroline Moller

And more.

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)