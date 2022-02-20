Carvajal: “The fans gave us a boost to win the game”

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal talked to the press right after the team’s 3-0 win against Alaves. Carvajal was asked about the attitude from the fans at the Bernabeu, who whistled the team during the second half.

“Expectations are high at this stadium. We are always expected to win no matter who we play and that’s normal. In the second half, the fans gave us a boost to win the match,” said the defender.

Carvajal himself was criticized quite heavily after Madrid’s 1-0 loss to PSG last Tuesday. The right-back was humble when asked about the matter.

“You experience a bit of everything at this club and fortunately, I’ve been able to win a lot. We take criticism in a positive and constructive way. We know just how demanding our fans are and use that to keep on improving. We now have the return leg coming up and will be looking to try and turn the tie around with the fans’ help,” he added.

The Spanish defender concluded his media availability by discussing why the team tends to struggle more during the first 45 minutes of the games.

“In the first 45 minutes, the opposition’s energy levels are always higher and we try to wear them down for as long as we can. That’s why the goals come towards the end of the games, because the opposition leaves more gaps and fatigue kicks in,” he explained.