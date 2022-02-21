Open Thread: February 21, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

WINTER OLYMPIC RECAP

Russian skater fails drug test, still wins gold.

Remi Lindholm should never watch Disney’s ‘Frozen’ after what happened to his Johnson

Norway continues to rack up gold medals (16)

NANTES SMH

Nantes did what we couldn’t do against PSG and beat them 3-1, with yet another missed penalty (Neymar) from the Parisian side.

RODRYGO

It’s still amazing that Asensio did nothing out of the ordinary to bench Rodrygo.

ALAVES 2ND GOAL

As the age old argument has been, i stand firm and remain solid on my opinion that KCM has to be disbanded permanently. I know many won’t agree. But i’m tired of using a midfield that is handicapped without the striker dropping back to help them progress the ball. Our 2nd goal against Alaves is what happens when KCM aren’t fully together (despite Modric & Case) and our forward attacking plays aren’t constantly killed off with a disastrous back pass to the CB’s.

LUKAKU

After crying out about his undying love for Inter. The Paper boys have started hounding Lukaku for his low amount of touches on the ball. Digging up an old dead horse to beat.