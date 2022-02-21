Benzema, Alaba didn’t train with Real Madrid’s squad on Monday

Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema and David Alaba didn’t train with the rest of the squad during Monday’s session and worked indoors instead, as the club reported on their official website.

Benzema and Alaba are not injured, club sources told Managing Madrid, so this means that they felt some minor discomfort or muscle fatigue and the coaching staff decided to play it safe and give them a break.

Other than that, Real Madrid have a healthy squad and the rest of the players completed the session. This is good news for the team, as Los Blancos can’t take their foot off the throttle in this stage of the season.

Ancelotti’s men have a six-point lead in La Liga after Sevilla’s away draw against Espanyol. They will be visiting Rayo Vallecano next weekend, then they will host Real Sociedad ahead of the much anticipated return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against PSG.