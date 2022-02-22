Open Thread: February 22, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

USWNT VS NZL (5-0)

Have you ever seen a hattrick of own goals? well feast your eyes on this. In the She Believes Cup, the U.S Women's National Team beat New Zealand WNT 5-0 and 3 of them were own goals by New Zealand CB, Meikayla Moore. The goals were the worst kind of unintentional own goals i’ve ever seen.

WHO LEAVES UPON ARRIVAL?

Poll Should both Mbappe/Haaland Come. Who is leaving? Hazard

Benzema

Rodrygo

Vinicius

Asensio will somehow survive this & remain with the club cuz he’s Spanish

Mariano will also survive this and remain will the club even though he’s not Spanish

Jovic will finally leave to be a star elsewhere & we will all regret it

Orrr we will foolishly try to keep 2-3 of those guys and even more foolishly try to get Mbappe/Haaland to rotate with them vote view results 38% Hazard (37 votes)

4% Benzema (4 votes)

5% Rodrygo (5 votes)

0% Vinicius (0 votes)

16% Asensio will somehow survive this & remain with the club cuz he’s Spanish (16 votes)

2% Mariano will also survive this and remain will the club even though he’s not Spanish (2 votes)

19% Jovic will finally leave to be a star elsewhere & we will all regret it (19 votes)

14% Orrr we will foolishly try to keep 2-3 of those guys and even more foolishly try to get Mbappe/Haaland to rotate with them (14 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

FORMATION

We’re already in the business half of the season with 3 more months left to go. Changing formation now, IMO, isn’t ideal anymore. Changing starting XI personnel on the other hand...

FREEKICKS

Our free-kicks, we haven’t had a single consistent dead-ball specialist from distance for some years now. We’ve scored very few freekicks the last 3 years, and we hardly win fouls in dangerous areas around the box. Kroos is good for the indirect freekick but we need someone who can pin it on goal directly.

Reminisce