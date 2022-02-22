Real Madrid set to extend Vinicius’ contract in coming months—report

Real Madrid is reportedly set to extend Vinicius’ contract in the coming months, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid will offer Vinícius Júnior a new contract in the coming months, as expected. Everyone in the club approves a long-term contract for the Brazilian star, including Florentino Perez. ⚪️ #RealMadric



Potential new deal will be until June 2027.

He reports the organization, including Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, is in agreement to give the young Brazilian star an extension this season. Romano claims Vinicius’ current contract, which is set to expire in June 2024, could be extended until June 2027.

The 21-year-old remains the second top scorer in LaLiga this season with 13 goals and five assists netted in the Spanish campaign. His current tally trails teammate Karim Benzema by five goals and four assists.

It’s no surprise that Real Madrid would be willing to extend their young star during his breakout season. This is exactly type of player the club and Perez believed they were getting when they signed Vinicius from Flamengo in 2018. The near €50 million transfer is the highest transfer fee paid for a player under the age of 19 and his value is only increasing since.