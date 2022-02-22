Real Madrid working to increase Bernabeu capacity for return leg against PSG

Real Madrid are working hard to accelerate the renovation works in the Santiago Bernabeu and increase the capacity for the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, which will be played on March 9th. That’s what a report published today on AS is suggesting, with this same report saying that the club wants to have between 62,000 and 65,000 fans present for that match.

That would increase Madrid’s home-field advantage for what’s going to be a crucial match and quite possibly a season-defining moment for Los Blancos. Having as many fans as possible in the stadium will be an important factor for Los Blancos, and AS’ report indicates that some parts of the lower stands could also be open for that game, which should also make an impact.

Real Madrid need to overcome a 1-0 deficit on aggregate after what was a disappointing first leg at the Parc des Princes, so Madrid will need the support of their fans to turn things around.