Endrick to Real Madrid links strengthen after attendance at PSG and Alaves games

Endrick Felipe has been a busy young teenager after scoring and leading the U20 Palmeiras side to the Copinha trophy in January, The boy wonder is the latest Brazilian talent to be drawing eyes from Europe’s biggest clubs. In fact, it appears Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two clubs vying most for Endrick’s signature. The 15-year-old has been conducting a tour of Europe over the last week — in attendance for both Real Madrid and Barcelona matches and also getting to meet current and former legends of each club.

Endrick was seen in the stands for the Real Madrid vs PSG game in Paris. His family had enjoyed a vacation in Paris, visiting Disneyland, before being invited to the game by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

A couple days later, Endrick was also present at the Camp Nou for the Barcelona vs Napoli match. The Catalan club are desperate to secure Endrick’s signature and had the youngster meet with Dani Alves after the match.

The travel and the match attendance did not stop there. On Saturday, it would be a trip down to Madrid to see Real Madrid take on Alaves. It was at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Endrick’s father posted multiple Instagram stories and a post admiring the club’s Champions League trophies and sharing the message, “Hala Madrid”.

The trip would not be complete without a visit to meet one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time, Ronaldo Nazario. The former Real Madrid legend spent time with the 15-year-old and his family. Endrick shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram stories with the caption, “Reference”.